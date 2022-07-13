4 hours ago

In a letter addressed to the national election committee on Wednesday (13 July), Bissue said he took the decision after a broad consultation with various stakeholders.

Charles Bissue, a general secretary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has withdrawn from the contest a few days to the national annual delegates conference.

“I tender herein, my withdrawal from the General Secretary contest of the New Patriotic Party. My

decision is sequel to broad consultations with family, promoters and supporters, delegates and

well-wishers of my campaign.

“I am convinced, and reiterate that the various contenders for the position are equally deserving of

the position of a General Secretary. It is my prayer that delegates of this great Party make the

right choice in electing amongst the remaining candidates, the best to lead the NPP into another

political cycle; and that of course, is to break the 8-year jinx.”

“I assure the Party of my support to whoever gets elected as the General Secretary, and to be of

service to the Party, when called upon. [Reference section “My Agenda 4 Change” for a read on some of the various policies, strategies etc. I intended to deploy when elected as General Secretary],” the letter stated.

He further expressed gratitude to the leadership of the NPP.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a national chairman aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the contest with barely two weeks to the polls.

Three other prospective candidates – Dr Kwame Afriyie, a national organiser aspirant; Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, an aspirant for national women’s organiser; and Tumfuor Klinsman Karikari, an aspirant for national youth organiser – have also withdrawn from the race.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Wednesday (6 July 2022), the chairman of the NPP’s national elections committee, Peter Mac Manu, said: “As a result of the diligence of the national election committee and the preparedness of the prospective aspirants, no appeals against the nomination of any prospective aspirant were recorded.”

He said the national appeals committee, led by Dan Botwe, had scheduled 24-25 June for the hearing of appeals, but he noted: “In effect, there were no appeals.”

He added: “Honourable Ayikoi Otoo, who was vying for the national chairmanship position of the party, has … since withdrawn from the race … after vetting …” Mac Manu said.

Forty-seven aspirants have been approved by the elections committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for national executive positions from Friday 15 July 2022.

In all, ten positions are up for grabs – the national chairmanship, first, second and third vice-chairs, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser and national Nasara co-ordinator.

Seeking redress

After four days of vetting, the NPP elections committee, made up of Peter Mac Manu (chairman), Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Amin Anta, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Gary Nimako, Ing Kwesi Abease, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Evans Nimako, Alhaji Bismi Hussain, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, Eric Ntori and Emmanuel Darkwa, approved 47 candidates for the various positions.

Disqualified or aggrieved aspirants/members of the party were given leave to petition a six-member national appeals committee, chaired by Dan Botwe, for redress from Friday 24 to Saturday 25 June 2022.

Ten people will contest for the positions of first, second and third national vice-chair. They include Rita Talata Asobayire, Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu, Kiston Akomeng Kissi, Derek Kwaku Nkansah and Michael Omari Wadie.

The five other candidates are McJewels J Annan, Ismael Yahuza, Danquah Smith Buttey, Edmond Peprah and Alhaji Masawudu Osman.

John Boadu, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah, Frederick Opare-Ansah and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh are the five men who will stand for the position of NPP general secretary.

Two ladies – Ellen Ama Daaku and Hajia Sawudatu Saeed – will come up against Kate Gyamfua, the incumbent, for the position of national women’s organiser.

Henry Nana Boakye, the current national youth organiser of the NPP, will face off with four other candidates for the national organiser slot. The other aspirants are Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie-Kumi and Seth Adu-Adjei.

Abanga Fusani Yakubu, Salam Mohammed Mustapha, Prince Kamal Gumah and Michael Osei Boateng are the four aspirants approved to stand for national youth organiser.

Seven contestants will fight for the position of national Nasara co-ordinator. They are Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Issaka Muaza Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Haruna Ismael and Haruna Maiga.

The last position – national treasurer – has four names on the approved list. They are Dr Charles Dwamena, Collins Nuamah, Yussif Tedam and Eileen Mary Posch Oduro.