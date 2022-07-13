2 hours ago

Charles Cromwell Bissue is being investigated allegedly for taking bribe to compromise his job

With barely 3 days to the NPP national executive elections, Charles Bissue who was vying for the General Secretary position, has withdrawn from the race.

The former Western Regional Secretary of the party did not assign any reason for his latest decision but said “As a patriot, I will continue to serve in any capacity, and pursue the interest of the party at all times”.

It would be recalled that Charles Bissue secured the 4th position among five other contenders for the General Secretary position of the NPP on the ballot paper.

He urged the delegates to continue to uphold the tenets of the NPP’s constitution, values, and principles in all endeavors.

“I pray, therefore, that, in unity, the party will allow delegates to freely choose the party’s leadership for the next four-year term”.

A letter issued to the National Election Committee of the NPP and signed by Bissue said “I officially withdraw my aspiration for the General Secretary position of the NPP”.

A letter has been issued to that effect, to the National Election Committee, and that I believe was received in good faith.

It said, “In the spirit of the Party’s constitution as stipulated in Article 10 (4), I presented myself as a nominee for the General Secretary position, to which, I was duly vetted and passed by the Elections Committee”.

See also INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FROM THE OTI REGIONAL WOMEN'S ORGANIZER.

It added, “My campaign was strongly articulated with an assurance of transforming the Party into an effective political machinery that inspires confidence and trust within the Party and among Ghanaians”.

The letter indicated that Bissue’s message of change was well received by the masses of delegates and party people across the country.

It said, “I have impressed on the Party that the NPP requires a transformation that embraces scientific and innovative electoral strategies and systems, and effective Party management”.

It said delegates had high hopes of the change Bissue was capable of effecting in the Party should he become the next General Secretary.

See also Breaking the eight: NPP establishes advocacy office to publicise gov’t projects

“Though I am stepping out of this contest, I am willing to share with whoever gets elected as the General Secretary, and the Party in general, the knowledge, ideas, and tools I had intended to use in rebuilding the Party into prominence sustained political power”.

“I wish to appreciate the support given me over the past years and in recent times by Party people, supporters, and the Ghanaian media. The quest to serve is not over yet”, Bissue stated.

Source: DGN