5 hours ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder Charles Taylor has expressed his belief that Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey is a superior footballer compared to Iddrisu Baba and Edmund Addo, both of whom play abroad and are part of the Black Stars.

Lamptey has been in outstanding form for Asante Kotoko, leading to calls for his inclusion in the national team. Taylor, a former player for both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, stated in an interview with Angel TV that Lamptey's footballing skills make him stand out.

Taylor praised Lamptey's unique ball-carrying and passing abilities, emphasizing that he believes Lamptey is ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo.

According to Taylor, Lamptey's playing style, his ability to find strikers with precise passes, and his compatibility with the Black Stars players make him a strong candidate for national team selection.

Expressing optimism about Lamptey's potential inclusion, Taylor remarked, "There are some players in the Ghana Premier League who play like those abroad.

He can play with the Black Stars players. We’ve been complaining about the quality of midfielders, and now we have been lucky to find a player in the Ghana Premier League."

As the deadline for the final squad announcement for the Africa Cup of Nations approaches, Lamptey and other hopefuls await the possibility of being included in the Black Stars' squad for the tournament scheduled to start on January 13, 2024.