Freda Ayisi, the midfielder for Charlton Athletic, is brimming with enthusiasm following her call-up to the Black Queens squad for the Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

The England-born midfielder arrived in Ghana on Monday night and swiftly joined the squad for training on Tuesday.

In an interview with ghanafa.org, Freda expressed her delight at being included in the squad for the first time and urged for support for the team.

"It feels amazing. I am happy to be here, happy to be training with the girls, and the preparation has been normal like I'm used to at home," she remarked.

Freda highlighted the warm reception she received from her teammates, emphasizing that she has seamlessly integrated into the squad. "Everybody has been welcoming."

With her sights set on the upcoming fixtures, Freda emphasized the importance of taking each game as it comes and aiming to secure qualification for the Olympics. She urged fans to show their support during the crucial match on Friday.

"The main focus is to take each game at a time and hopefully qualify for the Olympics.

This Friday is an important game, and we need the energy from the crowd. Just make sure you come show some love to all of us," she encouraged.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for a 5:00 PM kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.