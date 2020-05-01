1 hour ago

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has made a cash donation of GHS40,000.00 (FORTY THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS) and quantities of Water, Hand Sanitizers and essential medications to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

This donation is in line with the Institute’s Corporate Social Responsibility and public advocacy programs.

The donation was made through the Ministry of Information at a press briefing.

Presenting the donations, the National President of the CIMG, Dr. D. Kasser Tee said “CIMG is a not-for-profit professional association that promotes the education and professional practice of marketing in Ghana. We have mobilized contributions from our individual members to the tune of GHS40, 000.00 to support Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

“We have, in addition, mobilized water, sanitizers, and essential medications from the following local manufacturers; Kasapreko Company, Bel Aqua, and Pharmanova”.

As a professional body, CIMG pledges its commitment to helping indigenous companies that require marketing support to turn around, revamp and grow their businesses in these times, when economic activities have slowed globally, he added.

Dr. Kasser Tee took the opportunity to draw public attention to the need to discourage the physical presentation of cheques, including dummies and bank drafts by donors, as these are all mediums for possible transmission of the coronavirus.

“Henceforth, it may be appropriate for all donors to request their bankers to effect electronic transfers directly into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund account. We have done so this morning, and we have here the transaction advice from our bankers, Ecobank Ghana to show. This way, we shall all be contributing towards limiting the spread of the virus,” concluded Dr. Tee.

Accompanying the National President were Ms. Shirley Acquaah-Harrison, National Treasurer, and Mr. Kwabena Agyekum, Executive Director of the CIMG.

A BRIEF ABOUT CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) is a Marketing professional body established in 1981 with the aim to lead in the development of world-class marketing professionals and practitioners for the effective practice of the profession in Ghana.

It is also, the aim of the institute to promote the interest of both individual and corporate members through various interventions; the provision of marketing professional advice and services to corporate bodies, and the promotion of marketing excellence through the institution of the CIMG Annual Marketing Performance Awards.

The core values of the Institute are Creativity, Leadership, Integrity, and Professionalism which it has been pursuing over the years with admirable success.

The objectives of the Institute include provide world-class training and conduct examinations to develop the skills and competencies of members and the general public, champion the role and value of marketing as a critical tool for business development, influence government policy and regulation on marketing and business, advocate responsible and ethical marketing practice for marketing and businesses, promote the conduct of innovative marketing research, best practice and thought leadership in the marketing profession and promote marketing as a leading career path and employment choice for future generations.