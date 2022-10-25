1 hour ago

The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.

While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.

While addressing the parliamentary press corps, the minority urged the majority to not relent on calling the finance minister out.

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted “as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the Finance Minister.

“Our brothers in the Majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.”

Here is the list of MPs who have signed the motion for a vote of censure:

Source: Ghanaweb