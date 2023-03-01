49 minutes ago

The FIFA Football awards gala took place on Monday 27th February 2023 with PSG and Argentina forward Lionel Messi winning the ultimate prize.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew nor his assistant Thomas Partey was among the votes as FIFA published the list of captains and coaches who voted.

The award winners for the men's and women's player of the year is voted for by all national team captains, coaches, and selected journalist from across the world.

Messi beat off stiff competition from Karim Benzema and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe with 52 votes to win the ultimate award after leading Argentina to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For Ghana, assistant coach George Boateng voted as he picked Kylian Mbappe as the best men's player with Messi coming second and Neymar third.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femini star Alexis Putellas emerged as the best women’s player of the year, with Alex Morgan and Beth Mead finishing second and third, respectively.

In the best men’s coach category, Argentina’s World Cup-winning gaffer Lionel Scaloni won the top award over Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

Full list of winners:

The Best men's player: Lionel Messi

The Best women's player: Alexia Putellas

The Best men's goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

The Best women's goalkeeper: Mary Earps

The Best men's coach: Lionel Scaloni

The Best women's coach: Sarina Wiegman

The Best Puskas award: Marcin Oleksy

The Best fan award: Argentina fans

The Best fair play award: Luka Lochoshvili