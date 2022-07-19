2 hours ago

Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caeser, has given a Ghanaian UK-based barber close to $2000 for travelling from the United Kingdom to give him a trim.

In a video sighted on various social media blogs on July 18, 2022, the millionaire after receiving his haircut expressed gratitude before reaching into his bag to get hundred-dollar bill notes.

“Thank you very much. I look 24 again. Nikki, you are a good kid. I mean coming all the way to Ghana to cut my hair.

“What am I doing? Why am I counting all this money, you should take it all,” he said.

The barber whom he identified as Nikki couldn't believe how much he had received and said, “Jeezz, Freedom Jacob Caeser, Thank you.”

This news, after it was circulated on various social media platforms, has gathered reactions from many users.

Read some of the reactions below:

“From today, I’m not going to pay my barber ghc10 anymore. I will increase it to ghc11, “a user said.

Another added, “Everything is always on the internet….. when they need their lives back, they can’t get it.”

A third teased saying, “You mean, you paid $1000 for this Tabitakum hairstyle?”