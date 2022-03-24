55 minutes ago

Lower tier Ghana side Cheetah FC have appointed former Asante Kotoko trainer Raphael Akakpo Patron as their new coach.

The former WAFA, Kotoko trainer has signed a two year deal with the Predators as their new head coach.

He will have the chance to nurture the young players at the lower tier side as he has that experience during his time at WAFA and Kotoko.

"We’re delighted to announce Raphael Patron Akakpo as our new Head Coach."

“Cheetah FC have appointed Raphael Patron Akakpo as head coach of the club. He joins the Predators family on a two-year deal.

“The former WAFA and Asante Kotoko assistant coach, have be brought in to help develop the numerous young talents the club has”, a statement from the club read.

Prior to his appointment, Akakpo Patron was the assistant coach at Asante Kotoko from 2017 – 2019.

In his days at WAFA as the assistant coach, Akakpo Patron helped the club to finish second in the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season, before joining Kotoko where he helped in winning the 2019 Normalization Committee special tournament as well.

He has served as assistant coach for the Ghana U23 from 2019-2021.

As a former footballer, Akakpo Patron played for Asante Kotoko (1991-1994), GHAPOHA FC (1995), Tero Sasanna FC in Thailand (1996), Brunei FC in Malaysian League (1997 – 1999) and Liberty Professionals (2000 – 2001).

He made twenty appearances for the Togolese National team as well.

Raphael Akakpo Patron has worked under coaches like John Kila- Netherlands, Klavs Rasmussen- Denmark, Steve Pollack- England, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin -Ghana, C. K Akunnor -Ghana, Kjetil Zacharriason – Norway, Maxwell Konadu -Ghana, and Mariano Barreto -Portugal

