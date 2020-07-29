1 hour ago

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, President and Bankroller of Kasoa based division 2 Cheetah FC has called on the Group Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of Companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

The Renowned Football Administrator called on Alhaji Salamu for the enhancement of the game.

"Mr. Alhaji I'm excited to meet you and also we have to collaborate for something that will benefit both of us".

"We seek divine mercies from the Almighty Allah for football to come back and we will take it from there".

Alhaji Salamu Amadu on his applauded the energetic football administrator Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey for his emence contributions into the game.

Alhaji Salamu promised his support for Cheetah FC and Mr. Yartey; My doors are always open for you anytime you call upon me as you said we are family now".

Football enthusiasts across the globe must expect something extraordinare from the two of us.

Alhaji Salamu contributions to the game is unprecedented, He has partnered Bright Addae Foundation owned by former U-20 world Cup winner Bright Addae.

When it comes to branding of teams in the country Mr. Yartey has taking the lead with some of the premier league clubs calling on him to assist them in branding their teams.