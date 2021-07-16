2 hours ago

Cheetah Football Club has completed the signing of Godfred Quaye from division two side Alajo United on a two and half year contract.

As part of the deal, Alajo United will still use the talented young player for the second round of the ongoing Greater Accra division league.

The player, however, will join Cheetah FC after the end of the current division two league.

The highly promising youngster was spotted by the President of Cheetah FC Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey during the just ended Raman Cup held at the Fadama AstroTurf pitch.

Godfred Quaye is a very talented player who can play as an attacking midfielder and also as a right-winger. He is a left-footed player who has a lot of intelligence on the ball. His ability to shoot from distance is being complemented by lots of skills when playing from the right flank where he can cut in and beat opponents that come his way.

Speaking to the President of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayye Yartey, he said, "The moment that Quaye picks the ball while playing for Alajo United and he went past one person I was very sure that, a potential player has been scouted.

"I decided to follow his prospect throughout that game and other subsequent games in the tournament. He didn't play too well but you could see the huge potential that the player possesses.

"Cheetah Football Club is a Club with a great hallmark of scouting young talented players, develop them and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents to the outside world.

"We believe Quaye has that talent that makes our Criteria and we also know that we'll be able to give him the right development within the shortest possible time.

"We will be able to give him that platform as well to showcase his talent to the outside world".