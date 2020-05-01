2 hours ago

Bankroller of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayye Yartey has prayed the president of the Ghana Football Association does not succumb to pressure, urging him to channels his effort towards youth development.

Kurt Okraku, GFA president, is a staunch advocate for youth development and has promised to rejuvenate grassroots football under his tenure by forming an eight-member committee headed by himself.

Meanwhile, pressure from various quarters of the football fraternity want to witness rapid growth at the federation with Tema Youth bankroller and former Black Stars Management Committee chairman Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer singing the same chorus.

It is from this, that the Cheetah F.C scribe hopes Kurt Okraku will not lose his focus on colts football due to the numerous works which needs to be addressed by the football association.

“I hope the current GFA President doesn’t succumb to pressure and continue focusing on the development of youth football in Ghana” Mr Yartey told Accra-based Asempa FM.

Abdul Hayye Yartey, who doubles as the president of the Ghana Bodybuilding Association argues the West African nation is bereft of the right structures to grow talents.

“We don’t have the right systems to develop players well here in Ghana. We need to export our young players with great talents in order to get the best out of them. We don’t have what it takes to develop and monitor players very well here in Ghana” Mr Yartey concluded