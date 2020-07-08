35 minutes ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi what exactly is required of him to be a regular at the club.

Having returned from a long injury lay off just before the Coronavirus induced break, the winger is down the pecking order with Willian and Pulisic who have been Chelsea's star performers since the restart preferred over him.

According to Lampard the 19 year old must reach the high standards set by the aforementioned duo If want to be a regular in the first eleven.

The 19-year-old returned to action in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury.

And Hudson-Odoi looks set to face a battle for a starting spot due to the form of Willian and Pulisic.

Willian has scored four goals, while Pulisic has netted three times since the Premier League’s restart last month.

Chelsea boss Lampard said: “He needs to work hard daily in training and when he gets his opportunities really show input in games.

“We’re seeing what Christian Pulisic and Willian are doing. Callum needs to show something similar.

“They can make impacts in their own ways.”

Hudson-Odoi has started just seven Premier League matches under Lampard this season.

And the England winger is fully focusing on his football after being cleared of a rape allegation during the coronavirus lockdown.