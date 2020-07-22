29 minutes ago

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to realise his potential at the club, after reports he was frustrated by a lack of game time.

The 19-year-old winger has only made four substitute appearances since the resumption of football in June.

BBC Sport has been told by a source close to the England international that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge.

"He needs to keep training at the highest level, which I have seen him do particularly in the last week or 10 days," Lampard said.

"In the last two games, he's come on and made good impacts and that's the way he needs to continue as a young player with great talent and great potential.

"I want to see that potential come through."

In September, Hudson-Odoi signed a new five-year deal worth more than £120,000 a week, but his appearances have been limited after he injured his Achilles tendon at the end of last season.

And he will face further challenges next season after Chelsea signed winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £33m and forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for a reported £47m.

The futures of Blues wingers Willian and Pedro are yet to be decided, but it is understood Hudson-Odoi is looking forward to the competition.

Asked if he had seen any frustration from Hudson-Odoi over a lack of playing time, Lampard said: "No, but I'd expect my players to want to play as much as they can.

"I pick a lot on how players train daily and what they can give us, so it's the same as every other player."

Chelsea, who face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday, have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, who wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

Asked about a potential deal, Lampard said: "I'm not talking about Kai Havertz. I've said before, he's a player of another team.

"Looking at the game on Wednesday which is so huge for this club, the last thing I want to do is talk about players from other teams."