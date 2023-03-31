1 hour ago

Former Sporting Director of Chelsea, Frank Arnesen has revealed the length at which the London-based club went to ensure that Michael Essien will be fit to play for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The midfield maestro missed out on the first-ever FIFA senior men's World Cup that was played in Africa with a serious knee injury.

Essien got injured while playing for Ghana at the 2010 African Cup of Nations tournament in Angola during Ghana's first game against Ivory Coast and had to leave the tournament for his then club Chelsea.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Arnesen revealed that the club took the player to Paris for further tests and put him on a special rehabilitation programme in order to get him fit for the mundial but to no avail.

According to Arnesen, Chelsea's doctors advised Essien to stay out of the AFCON as he needed rest before that injury occurred.

“He had a bad knee injury and we went to Paris for tests. Our doctors said Essien cannot play in the AFCON because it’ll be too demanding. We need him to rest.”

With the World Cup just a few months away, Chelsea made every effort to get Essien fit in time, but it was not possible."

Arnesen stated that he discussed the situation with the Ghana Football Association president, and it was agreed that Essien would not be risked before the World Cup.

“I explained the situation to the Ghana Football Association president and everyone agreed Essien won’t be risked before the World Cup. We put him on a special recovery and managed his game time but he couldn’t make it in time.”

Ghana made it to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup despite the absence of Michael Essien.