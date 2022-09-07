2 hours ago

English giants Chelsea FC have on Wednesday 7th September parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel after their latest defeat against Crotian side Dinamo Zagreb in Tuesday's Champions League opener.

The German tactician took over the club in January 2021 and helped the club win its second Champions League trophy after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the finals in Porto.

Last season he added the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and also reached the finals of the FA Cup and the Carling Cup losing both to Liverpool.

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel." the club announced on its website

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

The early favourite for the vacant Chelsea hot seat is Brighton and Englishman Graham Potter whiles the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are still available.