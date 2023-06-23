32 minutes ago

Chelsea is targeting Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed for the number 10 position with the imminent departure of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount among several others.

They are not the only side after the mercurial Ghanaian midfielder as Dortmund who specializes in buying on the low before selling to the rich at a premium has also been linked.

Kudus Mohammed's agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, officially announced at the end of the season that the Ghanaian footballer will be leaving Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old's outstanding performances this season have attracted significant interest from several top European clubs.

In a recent interview, Mendelewitsch confirmed that the talented forward has declined Ajax's offer of a contract extension, indicating his intention to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Mendelewitsch stated, "What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus. I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now."

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Mohammed's market value is estimated at €40 million.

The midfielder has garnered attention from various Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, who are all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Kudus Mohammed has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive performances have solidified his reputation as a rising star in European football.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the stage is set for Mohammed's departure from Ajax, as he seeks new opportunities and challenges to further develop his career.

Football enthusiasts will be eagerly following the next chapter of this talented player's journey as he looks to make his mark on the international stage.