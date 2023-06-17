1 hour ago

English winger of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has been retained by Chelsea as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

Hudson-Odoi spent the previous season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga but faced a significant setback due to a major injury, causing him to miss a considerable portion of the campaign.

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, the talented youngster only managed to make 14 appearances and provided one assist.

With the conclusion of the 2022/23 football season, Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea to assess his options for the future.

The English Premier League has officially confirmed that Hudson-Odoi is among the players retained by Chelsea for the upcoming season, which is a positive development for the player.

However, reports indicate that he will take the time to consider his future given his desire for consistent first-team opportunities.

The Chelsea academy product has struggled to find consistency in the first team after his breakthrough in 2017 under ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

He will get to show Mauricio Pochettino what he can offer during pre-season but it appears the once-prodigious talent has run his race at Stamford bridge.

Odoi has been linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as his Chelse career looks over.