English Premier League giants Chelsea have made the decision to retain Ghanaian left-back Baba Abdul Rahman for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Rahman's contract with the Blues is set to expire in 2024.

The 27-year-old defender spent the previous season on loan at Reading and extended his loan deal with the club until the end of the current season.

Unfortunately, Reading's 1-1 draw with Wigan resulted in their relegation to League One, the third tier of English football.

Rahman initially joined Chelsea in 2015 but has faced challenges in establishing himself at the club.

As a result, he has been loaned out to several clubs including Schalke 04, Stade de Reims, and RCD Mallorca.

While it remains uncertain what the future holds for Rahman at Chelsea, he is likely to face tough competition for a place in the squad.

Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella currently occupy the left-back position ahead of him in the pecking order.

Chelsea is expected to trim their squad during the summer transfer window as part of their squad restructuring following the significant investment from Boehly and Clearlake Capital since their takeover.

Rahman's retention suggests that the club sees potential in him and hopes he can contribute to their plans for the upcoming season or he may be sold for some money.