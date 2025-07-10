1 hour ago

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer and influencer Connie Grace have reportedly ended their relationship, according to multiple media reports following a mutual unfollowing on Instagram—a move that often signals a breakup among today's couples.

Both 23-year-olds, who have been in a relationship since their teenage years in Manchester, reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram recently—a gesture close associates say “speaks volumes” for their generation. Connie reportedly also unfollowed Palmer’s sister, while Cole publicly admitted to going through a “difficult time on and off the pitch.”

Palmer’s off-season has been emotionally taxing. He travelled to Saint Kitts—his grandfather’s birthplace—after a stellar performance in Chelsea's 3–0 Club World Cup victory over PSG. Despite personal difficulties, he maintained strong form, scoring twice and assisting in that final, underlining his role as a rising star during a “difficult time." Both parties' representatives have been contacted for comment, but neither has offered a formal statement. Cole, focused on pre-season and his burgeoning career, appears to be channelling energy into football; Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign on 17 August against Crystal Palace.

The pair's departure from shared social media likely heralds the end of their relationship, although neither has confirmed the split.

Source: The Sun