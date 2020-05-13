44 minutes ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

England international Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that he would recommend Ghana- his country of origin to persons looking for a place to spend their holidays.

The Chelsea star in his latest interview described Ghana as the best destination for vacation.

Speaking to his club's official website amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hudson-Odoi recounted his visits to Ghana with his parents.

The young attacker was born to Ghanaian parents in London and was eligible to play for the four-time Africa Cup of Nations Champions but opted for the three lions of England.

According to Hudson-Odoi, his parents have a house in Ghana and occasionally visit their family members in the African country.

"I went to quite a few places when I was younger like Spain and also Ghana with my family," Hudson-Odoi told his Chelsea's official website.

"That’s [Ghana] where my parents are from and we have a house there so it’s a nice place to just relax."

Hudson-Odoi started his football at the Chelsea youth team at age 7.

The talented forward earned promotion to the senior team of Chelsea in 2017 after making his debut against Newcastle United in FA Cup match.

Hudson-Odoi has featured 29 times for Chelsea since his promotion to the club's first team two season ago after brilliant displays in the Youth set up.