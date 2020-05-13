20 minutes ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi held and Q&A with the club's official website where he answered varied questions ranging from his first football kit among others.

First: What was the first football kit you ever wore?

I remember I had a little birthday party at my house when I was about five. Everyone came round, we had face-painting and my mum bought me a Real Madrid kit. They were one of my favourite teams at the time.

Last: When was the last time you wore a football shirt of a team you weren’t playing for?

It was quite recently when I swapped shirts with Ainsley Maitland-Niles after we played Arsenal.

Always: What is the best old football shirt you have kept?

I’ve kept all my shirts from every special moment in my life – making my debut for Chelsea, first England cap, first goal for Chelsea, those kind of things. They are all special to me.

First: What was the first thing you had to eat or drink this morning?

The first thing I had to drink was some water and then for breakfast I had scrambled eggs, toast and beans. I’ve been cooking more for myself recently.

Last: What is the last thing you normally eat or drink before bed?

It depends really because every day is different. I usually have a little snack - either some crisps, a biscuit or some cereal.

Always: What do you eat most during the week?

I love spaghetti so I think it’s probably that. It helps keep my energy up for when I go out and do my exercise.

First: What was the first movie you really liked growing up?

I can’t remember too many but I’d probably say Lion King.

Last: What was the last film or TV programme you watched?

The Last Dance with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman on Netflix. It gives you a bit more detailed context into their lives as basketball players, what they were doing to succeed and also how big the NBA was at the time. I like to see the behind-the-scenes stuff that you don’t necessarily know about.

Always: What have you watched most often in your life?

When I was young I watched a lot of Disney films but as I’ve grown up it’s probably series like Power, Money Heist and Prison Break.



First: Can you remember the first mobile phone you owned?

It was a Samsung phone that you could flip up but I can’t remember what exact model it was. I must have been about eight probably.

Last: What was the last app you installed on your current device?

I got Zoom quite recently, which is good for video calling people during the lockdown.

Always: What do you spend most time on your phone doing?

Probably either on social media like Instagram and Snapchat or messaging my family.

First: When you were a child, where did you go on holiday?

I went to quite a few places when I was younger like Spain and also Ghana with my family. That’s where my parents are from and we have a house there so it’s a nice place to just relax.

Last: What is the most recent place you have visited for a break?

The most recent holiday I went on was to Dubai in the winter break. I think almost every Premier League player was there but it was nice to relax with them away from football for a bit.

Always: Where do you go to most often?

It depends how long we have off really. If it’s a longer break I’ll probably try to go somewhere hot like Spain, Portugal or Dubai. If it’s short, I’ll go somewhere a bit closer like Paris or Barcelona.

First: Did you pass your driving test first time?

No, I passed second time. I just don’t think the instructor liked me when I took my first test. As soon as I got in the car she was just looking out of her window and said ‘drive!’ There was no interaction and I could tell she didn’t want to pass me. I did have to swerve to avoid a car on a roundabout but that wasn’t my fault!

Last: When was the last time you used public transport?

Probably a few years ago when I was coming into training at Cobham on the train.

Always: What music do you always listen to in the car?

There are so many artists - Tory Lanez, Drake, Chris Brown. For me, I try to listen to music that gets me upbeat on the way into training so I have energy and I’m ready to go when I get in.