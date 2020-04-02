2 hours ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken to Chelsea's official website, highlighting a very special role that Chelsea's assistant coach Jody Morris plays at bridging the gap between the first team and the Academy.

"Jody has a great bond with the Academy, he knows all the players and all the staff over there," CHO told Chelsea's official website.

"I think he knows when they’re ready to come up and when they’re ready to train and be involved.

"He’s helped bring all the players up and he’s made everybody aware that if you’re doing well and working hard in training then you’ll get the opportunity to play.

"It gives you a special feeling to work extra hard because you want to be playing in games, you want to be playing in any match possible. You just have the feeling that if Jody’s there, he’s going to try and push the young players to come up."

Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are just a few players Jody Morris helped to move from the Academy to the first team this season.