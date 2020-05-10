48 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea’s rugged central defender, Zakaria Fuseini has named Black Meteors trainer,Ibrahim Tanko as his best coach.

“So far with the number of coaches I have worked with, my best in Black Meteors trainer, Ibrahim Tanko.”

“On the field of play, he will try and coach you to be the best.”

“Coach Ibrahim Tanko hardly rebukes you when you commit same mistakes but will rather continue to teach you.”

“He devices a lot of ways in teaching his players on the field of play.”

“He is a very gentle coach and one is not scared of working with him because he does put fear in players.”

“He makes his players feel good and free when working.” Zakaria Fuseini told Adamu Muftawu.

The 22-year-old played under the soft speaking Tanko in Ghana’s under 23 national team.

Tanko led the team to Egypt for the 2020 U23 Africa Cup of Nations for a place in the postponed Olympic Games.

The team however failed to book a ticket to Tokyo after losing on penalties to South Africa.

After coming back twice to draw 2-2, Ghana lost 5-6 on shoot outs to the junior Bafana Bafana.

Ghana must go back to the drawing and come back next four years.