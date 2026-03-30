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The Bank of Ghana recorded a total of 2,295 cases of fraud in 2018

Cheque usage in Ghana continued to decline in February 2026, with both the value and volume of transactions falling, according to the Bank of Ghana’s March Summary of Economic Data.

The total value of cheques cleared dropped to GHS 31.8 billion in February 2026, down from GHS 33.2 billion in February 2025. The number of cheques processed also fell to 388,000, compared with 428,000 in the same period last year, reflecting a sustained year-on-year decline in cheque-based transactions.

Month-on-month data shows that cheque values decreased from GHS 33.6 billion in January 2026 to GHS 31.8 billion in February, suggesting smaller transaction sizes. However, volumes recorded a modest rise, increasing from 368,000 in January to 388,000 in February, indicating a slight short-term uptick in usage.

Despite this marginal recovery in volume, the overall trend remains downward. Cheque activity had peaked at the end of 2025, with values hitting GHS 37.3 billion and volumes reaching 462,000 in December, largely due to seasonal corporate transactions and year-end settlements.

The data underscores a structural shift in payment behaviour, with cheques increasingly confined to corporate and high-value transactions, while broader usage continues to fall.

This trend presents important considerations for banks and policymakers regarding the cost of maintaining cheque processing infrastructure in a financial landscape where reliance on cheques is steadily diminishing.