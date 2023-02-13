2 hours ago

The Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene, Nana Yirenkyi I, has thrown his weight behind Sammi Awuku as he laces his boots to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Yirenkyi believes that he has what it takes to lead Akuapem North as MP, given the prevailing circumstances of the constituency.

Speaking to the media about alleged fabricated stories aimed at tarnishing the image of Mr. Awuku, the chief stressed that no amount of hate campaigning can deter Mr. Awuku from contesting or change the readiness of the constituents to back him.

"Sammi Awuku is the one who the chiefs and people in Akuapem North need. In any case, the Akuapem North seat is not anybody’s property; you can contest, campaign, and when you are voted for, you do what you can do, so stop the attacks," he said.

"Look," he added, "the people are for Sammy Awuku. If he stands today, he will secure the votes he needs. We know those people who are launching this kind of hate campaign and false allegations against Sammy; we know those behind these false stories, and we are ready for them."

Persons said to be linked to the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for the constituency are believed to have launched a hate campaign against Mr. Awuku, ostensibly to reduce his chances of winning the parliamentary primaries and going on to win the seat.

The allegations have been refuted by Sammi Awuku’s camp, with the assurance that he is in pole position to annex the seat.