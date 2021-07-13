1 hour ago

Ghana Auctioneers Association (GAA), has appointed Mr. Hamilton Biney Nixon Aka Chief Biney as the new Public Relations Officer of the company.

The company in jointly appointed letter signed by Chairman and General Secretary, PMB Tagoe and Henry Maama Nelson, respectively confirmed Mr Biney’s new portfolio.

The letter dated 30th June, 2021 stated "We would want you to build and maintain a positive public image for the Association that will shape its public opinion” the letter tasked him.

Chief Biney is a politician who is currently the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

