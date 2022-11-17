2 hours ago

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Nixon BINEY has successfully went through vetting at the party's headquarters.

He is seeking to become becoming the National Organizer of the NDC.

Chief Biney will be number 6 on the ballot ahead of the fierce contest.

Chief Biney outlined his key message as well as strategies towards achieving his ambition to Press men.

According to him, “the times that we are in as a political party requires that we find people who have gone through the mill, to come help the party achieve its dream of rescuing Ghana in the 2024 general elections.”

Strengthening of Party Structures

Chief Biney noted that as part of his vision for the party, which is themed ‘The 3S’, his main focus will be to strengthen the key structures within the party, particularly the youth and women’s wing as well as the Zongo caucus.

“The NDC started from the Zongos; and it is about time that we recapture whatever we had from the days of our former leaders, and take control of the Zongos.”