The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hamilton Nixon Biney, a.k.a Chief Biney, has revealed the identity of the policeman who allegedly infiltrated his "Ghana Must Work" demonstration against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in a UTV TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday (November 1), Chief Biney, who showed pictures of the said police officer to the cameras, mentioned his name as Kwaku Gameli.

He said that the leadership of the Ghana Police Service should take the matter seriously because the policeman wore the attire of the demonstrators, which could have led to him breaching the court order that stated that only 20 people should participate in the demonstration.

The NDC deputy national organizer added that the police should investigate the matter because the alleged infiltrator claimed not to be a police officer, but he had pictures of him in police uniform.

"When I confronted this man (the infiltrator), he said he was not a police officer, and the media has a video of this. And I said to him that you know me, and I know you, Kweku Gameli; you are a police officer.

"This is the gentlemen (holding up a picture) wearing my t-shirt, "Ghana Must Work". This is a picture of him holding placards. Look at the danger; this gentleman was right behind me. If he had done something wrong, I would have been held responsible for it.

"This is the policeman (holding another picture of the man with police apparel and a gun). This is him (another picture of him on a motorbike).

"Kweku Gameli came into the police and was a visibility officer. He is a rider and has been involved in an accident on more than one occasion. Because of that (the accidents), he is no longer a rider, but he works as an intelligence officer at Tesano (Police Station)," he said in Twi.

He added that if the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, fails to take action against Kweku Gameli, he will sue the police.

Chief Biney and his cohorts were protesting against Dr. Bawumia's handling of the country's economy.

The protest started at Kawukudi Park, through 37 to the Lands Commission junction, and turned right to the DVLA, where the demonstrators presented a petition to the Office of the Vice President.

Source: Ghanaweb