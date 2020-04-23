48 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive officer of the Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Dr John Osei Bobie Boahin, on Tuesday inaugurated a seven member committee to assist the day to day management of the various markets within the Municipality.

The fight against Covid-19 has exposed the Old Suame market to a lot of challenges, including overcrowding, sanitation issues and a good number of challenges.

The social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols had been ignored with impunity, which resulted in the market been closed down on several occasions, especially during the partial lockdown.

The MCE had been literally managing the Old Suame market himself during this emergency Period when most of the Assembly staff were at home, The MCE cannot continue to manage The market by himself due to the various responsibilities he has to attend to.

The Committee has been formed to ensure that the social distancing, washing of hands, use of sanitisers, face mask and other Covid-19 protocols are duly observed within our markets.

The MCE charged them to look around to identify new areas where our market women could occupy temporary, especially within the Suame town to ease the pressure on the Old Suame market. He also admonished them not to use any force on them but to show care in dealing with our cherish mothers who feed us everyday.

It should be noted that other big markets like Breman and Kronum are relatively better as they don't give the Assembly much problems. The Committee was tasked to work with the taskforce, for this reason the Task force Coordinator, Mr. Bright Gyasi, has been made a member of the Committee.

Again they were asked to co opt the Assembly members and unit committee members of the various areas where there are markets, into the Committee and work with them.