2 hours ago

The Chief of Akwamu Adumasa and renowned broadcaster, Nana Ansah Kwao IV and his wife, Gifty Anti, who is also a celebrated journalist have called on the state to as a matter of urgency check hospitals who are taking huge sums of money before they issue medical forms to rape victims.

In a very heartbreaking post sighted on the Instagram page of Gifty Anti, she shared the ordeal a young girl went through in the hands of an unscrupulous man who decided to allegedly defile her countless times.

According to the post, even though the Police Service did very well this time to arrest the person involved, the VRA Akosombo Hospital demanded for GHC300 before issuing medical forms for the necessary legal procedures to begin.

Nana Ansah Kwao expressed his disappointment in this whole process and asked for a lot to be quickly done to change the occurrence.

He also doffed his hat to Lawyer Martin Kpebu who was very helpful with the legal ramifications and donated a GHC1000 for the girl.

The full post reads:

What a wicked world!!! Charging 300ghc to sign medical forms for a 12-year-old girl, who has been allegedly defiled. So a case of suspected defilement was reported to me, on Thursday 20th February 2020. A man has allegedly, defiled some little girls in my town. So I immediately got the Akosombo police involved.

As a Chief, I don’t believe issues of defilement or rape, must be settled by me or at the palace. No it is a crime and the police must deal with it.

The police were helpful, though they were initially struggling because they had no car at the time.

Anyway, an arrest was made and one of the ‘victims’ had to be checked and certified by a medical doctor before proceeding to court. After confirming to the grandmother that the girl has been repeated defiled, VRA HOSPITAL AKOSOMBO is demanding GHC300 before issuing a medical report!!!?

What? From a family in Adumasa. Who’s little girl has been repeatedly defiled?

God help the poor and bless Lawyer Martin Kpebu, who I went to ask about the position of the Law on this matter. He immediately gave a 1000ghc donation towards the poor little girl’s health care!! I am Nana Ansah Kwao IV a Chief who believes the law must work!! But my question is so what if the girl had a No Nana Ansah Kwao IV, who has a Martin Kpebu for a friend? What if that girl /child/family have no one to bail them

Out with GHC300?

How many perpetrators are getting away with ‘murder’ because the victims can’t pay for a medical report?!!! This is not right, Ghana!!!”

Credit: zionfelix