5 hours ago

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has urged Muslims around the world to take a cue from Ghana and tolerate people of different religious beliefs.

The Chief Imam made the call in an address at the National Prayer Session to mark Eid ul-Fitr at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the successful end of the month-long Ramadan fast by Muslims.

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu who spoke through an interpreter said the peaceful coexistence between Ghanaian Muslims and people of other religious beliefs must be emulated around the world.

“All of us trace our origin to a common source and that is Allah and by his own design, made us races and tribes and so why the diversity? You must recognise each other and then also help each other because we all trace our origin to a common source which is Allah”.

“Even though there is diversity, you must acknowledge and know each other. Your diversity should not give rise to confrontations and disputes.”

Source: citifmonline