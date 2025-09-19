4 hours ago

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed immense gratitude to former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for facilitating and completing the construction of Answarudeen Islamic School at New Fadama in Accra.

The school, founded by Sheikh Sharubutu about 4 decades ago, was in a deplorable state, and then Vice President Bawumia intervened to get the Zongo Development Fund to virtually rebuild the school.

However, as at the time Dr. Bawumia left office, works had not been fully completed, with a few essentials and equipment needed to complete. With a new government in place and funding at ZDF stalled, the remaining work stood still and Bawumia intervened by personally providing the required GH 160,000 to the Office of the National Chief for the essential items to be fixed to complete the work.

During a recent courtesy call on him by the former Vice President, Sheikh Sharubutu ceased the opportunity to express immense gratitude to Bawumia for his role in rebuilding the school.

"This is a great deed, particularly as benefits these children. I am very grateful to you for what you have done and all the support," Sheikh Sharubutu said to Dr. Bawumia.

The National Chief Imam invoked special prayers for Dr. Bawunia in appreciation, asking God to bless him and reward him abundantly.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by former Finance Minister, Dr. Amin Adam, former Deputy Aviation Minister Hassan Tampuli, and former Board Chairman of the Zongo Development, who is also legal advisor to the National Chief Imam Lawyer Seidu Nasigri.

Lawyer Nasigri, who revealed how Dr. Bawumia personally provided funding to the National Chief Imam for his office to ensure the completion of work, also disclosed that Dr. Bawumia has instructed that when the Zongo Development Fund refunds the cost of completing the work to the contractor, the contractor should in turn pay back the refund to the National Chief Imam.

Following an appeal by Lawyer Nasigri to Sheikh Sharubutu to urge Dr. Bawumia to personally go and inspect the completed facility, Dr. Bawumia yielded to the Chief Imam's request, and together with representatives of the National Chief Imam, inspected the facility as class was in session.

In one of the classrooms, the children were surprised to see the former Vice President and after he walked through the rows in the class, the kids prayed for him by reciting the opening chapter of the Holy Qur'an, Surah al Fathia for him.