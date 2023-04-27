2 hours ago

Atwima Mponua has benefitted from the vision of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana on his agenda of making the courts accessible to all in a befitting manner.

On the 25th day of April 2023, the Nyinahin court building was commissioned by the Chief Justice, the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive and Nananom of the Nyinahin traditional council within the District.

Giving his welcome address, the DCE of the Atwima Mponua Assembly, Isaac Kofi Marfo extolled the feat of the judicial honcho.

He called on the resident judge to make maintenance her priority and dispense Justice to all without fear or favour.

Nana Oti Boadua II, the Akwamuhene who was at the program in the stead of his overlord, Nana Ampene Boateng Twum II, was happy about this turnkey project.

He noted that this court edifice will even give a good ambience for justice administration. He commended the government for giving Mponua its fair share of the national cake.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Member of Parliament for the constituency called on the Chief Justice, to elevate the status to a circuit court.

He noted that, Mponua has a vast land with an immense population, and some cases must be settled here without travelling to other jurisdictions.

In addition, the legislator pleaded with Manhyia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to honour Justice Anin Yeboah for pitching Asanteman to a higher pedigree.

“I am pleading with Otumfuo Osei Tutu to honour such a great son of the land; a Ghanaian who has served as the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA is a great achievement,” he posited. In addition, he thanked the NPP government for projects like Agenda 111, the Law Court, Nursing training and a Stadium.

Delivering his keynote address, His Lordship Anin Yeboah told the gathering that, such edifice befits justice delivery.

He advised that, people should use other dispute resolution methods which are less aggressive, less time-consuming and less expensive to get matters resolved.

He maintained, the axiom, ‘Justice delayed is Justice denied’ is a threat to justice delivery and admonished all stakeholders for a swift delivery system that exudes contentment.

Furthermore, he called on all to exercise good candour and seek appellate judgement if they believe the lower courts have erred in their judgements and not to take matters into their hands and act on emotions.

He thanked the Chiefs for availing the parcel of land for the project; he also commended the DCE and his staff for playing a supervisory role from scratch till completion.

The commissioning was done, and the keys were handed over to the registrar of the court for the commencement of their duties.

In attendance were Justice Boakye Yiadom, the northern sector judicial secretary, district security chiefs, the clergy and heads of departments within the district.

Source: citifmonline