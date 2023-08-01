2 hours ago

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has justified the decision not to persons with “obscene” and “offensive” conduct to the bar.

Her comments come months after a student of the Ghana School of Law, popularly known as “Ama Governor” on social media was denied the call to the bar.

It followed a petition to the General Legal Council about her conduct on social media a few days before the call to the bar.

Speaking on the qualifications to the bar at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration – GIMPA Law Faculty, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo said, “when somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar…”

“I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously, this is proper conduct for the legal sector?, That’s interesting…”

“Anyway, so for you to come into our space, and to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect that you would be admitted. It doesn’t work like that.”

“Your comments on social media, your ex parte communications for judges is extremely critical,” she added,

Source: citifmonline