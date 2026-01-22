3 hours ago

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in a move aimed at deepening cooperation between the Judiciary and the Executive.

Justice Baffoe Bonnie said the engagement was primarily to convey the Judiciary’s appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for its continued backing, while also using the opportunity to highlight pressing challenges confronting the courts.

He described court congestion as one of the most serious obstacles undermining effective justice delivery in Ghana, noting that several interventions are being developed to decongest the courts and improve case management.

The Chief Justice also drew attention to working conditions within the Judiciary, stressing that sustained institutional and financial support is critical to enhancing efficiency and improving outcomes across the justice delivery system.

In response, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to address longstanding challenges in the sector.

He revealed that the Ministry of Finance is currently considering proposals that would allow the Judiciary to retain and utilise 100 percent of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to meet urgent operational and administrative needs.

The meeting was attended by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, and Judicial Secretary Ahmed Musah. The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, was also present.