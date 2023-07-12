32 minutes ago

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has urged women in the maritime industry to provide opportunities for mentorship of younger women who have shown interest in taking up careers in the Maritime and Ports sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3-day seminar by the Professional Women in the Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa (PWMPS-WCA) in Tema, the Chief Justice in a speech read on her behalf by the Hon. Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, Justice of the Court of Appeal, urged women in the maritime industry to maintain, sustain and improve the momentum to have more women participate in the industry which is seen by many as a male-dominated one.

“I therefore urge all of you, to create room for such younger ladies who I’m sure will be knocking on your doors for support, guidance and direction to climb the path you have taken,” she advised.

The Chief Justice encouraged the PWMPS-WCA to continuously collaborate and cooperate with sister Associations such as the Women in Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) and the Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa (WIMOWCA), Women in Maritime Association (WIMA) and Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) since they all seek to achieve similar goals.

She advised up-and-coming young ladies who are fortunate to be in the maritime industry to not relent in their quest to earn a place in the industry.

“At all times, in the journey, when you hit a snag, always remember you have big sisters and mothers in the industry who are always on standby to show you the way, to guide you and to lend support and direction, so you can succeed,” she stated.

This year’s seminar of the Network for PWMPS-WCA which was hosted by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority was under the theme “Ports Facing Challenges of Sustainable Development: Status and Prospects.”

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom said digitization empowers ports to become smart ports, leveraging advanced analytics and data-driven insights to optimize operations.

By harnessing the power of big data, he said ports can make informed decisions about resource allocation, energy consumption, and traffic management.

“This allows for the efficient use of resources, minimizes environmental impact, and enhances overall sustainability. Smart ports also facilitate collaboration between stakeholders, enabling seamless coordination among shipping lines, terminal operators, and logistics providers, resulting in smoother and more synchronized operations,” he said.

The Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje lamented that Ports face numerous challenges, such as minimizing their carbon footprint, reducing air and water pollution, managing waste effectively, and preserving the delicate ecosystems in which they operate.

However, he said as the world witnesses the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the urgent need for action, it becomes evident that ports must rise to the challenge and embrace sustainable practices in their operations.

“Innovations in technology and practices, such as the adoption of renewable energy sources, the implementation of green infrastructure, and the use of data-driven solutions, are transforming the landscape of port operations,” he stated.

The event was used to inaugurate the Ghana chapter of the PWMPS-WCA.

The Professional Women in the Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa (PWMPS-WCA) is an arm of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) aimed at promoting and spreading the vision of equity and unity in the Maritime and Ports sector through the perfect integration of women with respect for their cultural identity.

Source: citifmonline