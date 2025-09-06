9 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of politically orchestrating the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Channel One TV on Saturday, September 6, 2025, Mr. Darko alleged that the decision to remove Justice Torkornoo was premeditated by the NDC while in opposition.

According to the Suame legislator, President Mahama had long signaled his intention to remove the Chief Justice and that the move was not genuinely prompted by the petition filed by businessman Daniel Ofori, as claimed.

He further cited remarks by senior NDC officials, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as evidence of a broader plan.

“The actual thing that happened to the judiciary is a political gimmick by the NDC. I must say they have played it very well. What kick-started this was not Daniel Ofori’s petition," he said.

“What kick-started this process was the President’s desire to remove the Chief Justice, and he has said this; it is well known. From his meeting with NDC lawyers. When he finished, all the conversations that followed re-echoed his view. It was re-echoed by Chairman Asiedu Nketia. At the time they were making those statements, the petition had not been filed, so what formed the basis for those claims? he asked.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was officially removed from office on Monday, September 1, 2025, following the recommendations of a committee set up under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution. The committee had been tasked with investigating a petition submitted by Daniel Ofori.

In a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency stated that the President was constitutionally obliged to act on the committee’s findings. The removal took immediate effect.