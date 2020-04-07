2 hours ago

The Chief of Agric Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, has supported his people with assorted items to ease the hardship the partial lockdown has brought as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The respected chief personally purchased two thousand (2000) bags of rice, two thousand (2000) boxes of vegetable cooking oil and thousand (2000) boxes of sardines.

In an interaction with the media after donating the items to his people, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo explained that he was concerned about the welfare of his people and would always be around to support them as every leader is expected to do.

He also revealed that aside the food items he has given out, he has made provision to give every person especially those whose businesses have been affected an amount of GHC50 to support thier livelihood.

The two-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa is in force as Ghana begins its most drastic measure to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana joins South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Mali, among others, in Africa to have announced some restrictions of movement to curb the spread of the virus which has killed over 30,000 people across the globe.