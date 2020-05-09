1 hour ago

The traditional ruler called on all to support the government in the fight against coronavirus

Nana Yaw Ntaadu II, Chief of Sefwi-Boinzan in the Juabeso District of the Western North Region has donated personal protective equipments (PPEs) to the Juabeso District Assembly to help in fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

The items included; 200 Veronica buckets, 200 pieces of hand sanitizers, 200 gallons of liquid soaps, 1000 pieces of tissue papers and 7000 face masks.

Speaking at the presentation in his palace, the traditional ruler who is also the Kontihene for Sefwi-Waiwso traditional council said the fighting of COVID-19 was not only the responsibility of the government and called on all to support the government in that regard.

Nana Ntaadu advised Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the World Health Organization protocols, which included; washing of hands with soap under running water, frequently using of alcohol based hand sanitizers, observing social distancing, avoiding overcrowded places and using face and nose masks.

He also advised traditional authorities to lead the campaign of educating their people in their various communities to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nana Taanaa Akosua II, Queenmother of Boinzan, advised parents to ensure their children washed their hands whenever their returned home.

Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, District Chief Executive for Juabeso who received the items on behalf of the assembly commended the chief for the gesture and promised to distribute the items to health facilities, government institutions, communities and lorry stations within the district.

Mr Affum Kroko Stephen, Assembly Member for Boinzan electoral area in an interview with GNA said he and his committee members had put in place measures to ensure residents adhered to all the protocols aimed at fighting COVID -19 in the community.