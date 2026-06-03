Chief of Staff Hails Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s Enduring Legacy Ahead of State-Supported Funeral

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has praised the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo as one of Ghana’s most influential innovators and nation-builders, saying his life’s work transformed countless lives and left an indelible mark on the country’s development.

Speaking at the Presidency during a meeting with a delegation from the family of the Kristo Asafo founder, Mr. Debrah described the late industrialist, inventor and spiritual leader as a man whose vision extended beyond personal achievement to the upliftment of society.

He noted that Apostle Safo dedicated his talents, resources and energy to creating opportunities for others, consistently placing service to humanity at the centre of his life’s mission.

According to the Chief of Staff, the revered leader’s commitment to national progress was reflected in his contributions to technology, industry, agriculture and community development, areas in which he pioneered initiatives that continue to impact lives today.

Mr. Debrah also shared personal memories of his interactions with Apostle Safo, recalling his generosity, humility and ability to bring people together. He recounted how the late leader frequently hosted social gatherings at Taifa, using music and fellowship to foster unity among residents and visitors.

He further remembered an occasion when Apostle Safo readily provided transportation support for an international tourism programme without hesitation, describing the gesture as one of many examples of his selfless character.

The Chief of Staff said the scale of Apostle Safo’s contributions makes calls for a grand national farewell entirely appropriate and assured the family of government support in honouring his memory.

The visit by the family was to officially brief government on preparations for the funeral of the Kristo Asafo leader, who passed away on September 11, 2025.

Leading the delegation, former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo explained that extensive consultations had been held with family members, traditional authorities, religious leaders and key stakeholders before finalising the funeral arrangements.

She disclosed that, following guidance from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the family had agreed on a programme that reflects the stature and influence of the late inventor.

The traditional burial rites, known as Doteyie, are scheduled for July 30, 2026, at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region, where a mausoleum has been constructed to serve as his final resting place.

A national funeral service will follow on July 31, 2026, at Independence Square and is expected to attract dignitaries, religious leaders and admirers from across Ghana and abroad.

The final phase of the funeral programme will take place in Kumasi on August 8, 2026, with a thanksgiving service celebrating a life that blended innovation, faith, entrepreneurship and public service.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo is widely remembered for building one of Ghana’s most recognisable indigenous industrial and religious movements, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.