The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has launched the government’s School Farm Initiative, a flagship programme aimed at transforming schools into hubs of agriculture, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the launch in Accra on August 29, 2025, Mr. Debrah said the initiative seeks to change long-held perceptions of farming from a “last resort” option to a respected and competitive enterprise.

“We are not just planting crops; we are planting the seeds of self-reliance, creativity, and entrepreneurship in our young people,” he remarked.

He also urged school authorities to abolish the use of weeding as a form of punishment, stressing that it discourages students from developing a positive attitude toward farming.

“When a child is punished with weeding, the child grows up associating farming with shame or suffering. Let children see farming as innovation, not punishment,” he said.

Outlining the structure of the programme, Mr. Debrah explained that government will provide enabling policies and overall coordination, while the Ghana Education Service (GES) will integrate agriculture into classroom teaching. The GETFund will finance infrastructure, National Service personnel will provide technical support, and teachers together with parents will mentor students to embrace farming as a viable career path.

Describing the initiative as a legacy project, he recalled Ghana’s agricultural drive during General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong’s “Operation Feed Yourself” campaign, which once inspired schoolchildren nationwide.

“We can do that again,” he declared.

Mr. Debrah further called on parents, teachers, and students to rally behind the initiative, stressing that it should be embraced not only as government policy but also as a movement for national pride and food security.

“If we succeed, we will not only secure food for our nation but also raise a generation of young Ghanaians who see agriculture as a source of pride, prosperity, and power,” he concluded.