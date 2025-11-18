2 hours ago

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has emphasized the crucial role of a robust and responsive financial sector in advancing the government’s vision for a 24-hour economy, noting that banks must innovate to support businesses operating beyond traditional working hours.

Speaking at the inauguration of Republic Bank Ghana’s new headquarters last Friday, Mr. Debrah said the success of a round-the-clock economy depends heavily on a financial system capable of providing seamless services at all times.

“A 24-hour economy requires a 24-hour financial system,” he stressed.

He urged Republic Bank Ghana to take the lead in developing innovative financial products and solutions tailored to businesses that operate continuously, adding that such services are essential for boosting productivity and competitiveness.

The Chief of Staff commended the bank for its sustained investment in Ghana’s financial sector and encouraged it to champion flexible, technology-driven banking services that enable both large corporations and small enterprises to fully participate in the emerging 24-hour economic model.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting financial institutions by expanding the digital ecosystem, improving payment systems, and strengthening assistance to SMEs—key components of the broader effort to stimulate economic growth.

The event attracted senior government officials, banking leaders, and industry stakeholders, who expressed confidence that the new Republic Bank headquarters will enhance operational efficiency and reinforce the bank’s role in Ghana’s economic transformation.