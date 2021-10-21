4 hours ago

The chief of Antwirifo in the Dormaa Municipality of the Bono Region, has threatened to kill anybody who is caught in lesbianism, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the locality.

Nana Takyi Ababio, expressing his aversion to the community’s activities, warned sternly that should anybody be caught practicing any of the acts he would order for their execution because he would not permit the foreign culture to mar the rich Ghanaian culture which was passed on to his generation and is expected to be handed down to future generations.

“If you are gay and you are caught in the land, I will order for your execution in the open. If you are engaging in it somewhere, I have no power over you, but here on my land, I will show you that there is someone chosen to rule,” he said when he was speaking at his third-anniversary celebration since his coronation as chief on October 15, 2021, at Badukrom.

He argued that before the issues of the LGBTQ+ community rose, his community and the country at large had been fending for itself, hence it would be wrong for the country to legalize the activities on the basis of the support it would receive from donor countries.

“I know Ghana is a peaceful country; formerly Gold Coast, but today we are allowing foreigners to influence our culture with money. Without gay, were we not eating?” he queried.

While warning the Member of Parliament for the area against partaking in its legalization because the constituents voted for purposes of development but not for legalization of LGBTQ+ activities, he called on the President to declare his stance on the issue to the international community to assuage the pressure being put on the country to endorse the activities of the community.

Source: angelonline.com.gh