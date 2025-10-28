8 hours ago

Traditional leaders and residents of Atwima Techiman and Denkyemuoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have taken to the streets to protest the poor state of their roads.

Led by Nana Tieku Owusu Ansah II, the Atwima Akyeamehene, the demonstrators—clad in red—called on the government to immediately fix the abandoned road project, which they say has caused immense hardship and health challenges for the community.

The protesters accused the construction firm, Asabea, of halting work after demolishing structures along the road, including parts of the palace, without proper consultation or compensation.

“They left the site and have ignored all our calls since. The situation has made life unbearable for us,” the chief lamented.

Residents say the dusty, uneven road has led to frequent respiratory illnesses and high transport fares. A 70-year-old resident, Aunty Adwoa Manu, recounted how the dust worsens her chronic health condition.

The community is urging swift government intervention to resume the stalled project and ease their suffering.