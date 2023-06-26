1 hour ago

Some Chiefs of Assin Achiano in the Assin North Constituency have been captured offering prayers against any unforeseen plots by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election.

In a video shared on Twitter by a handler @AnnanPerry, a representative of the chiefs who led the prayer asked the gods of the land, Nana Bosom Pra, to deal mercilessly with anyone who tries to prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from winning the by-election.

According to him, the NPP has disappointed Ghanaians and constituents and therefore does not deserve a chance to win the election.

He prayed for the odds to go in favour of the NDC and for the safety of all party leaders and members.

“While pouring libation, the man said;

“We respectively ask that you protect traditional rulers gathered here, together with our followers, our children, and youths. May tragedy not befall us before the elections. Tomorrow is the election, we commit whoever tries to rig the election against the NDC into your hands. We know the NPP are thieves, even for us farmers, they have disappointed us. Because of that, whoever will plot against the NDC, whoever will try to rig the elections, may the gods deal with them,” he said.

The highly anticipated by-election in Assin North, scheduled for June 27, 2023, will see Gyakye Quayson, representing the NDC, contend against Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG).

With the by-election drawing near, the bigwigs of all the parties have intensified their campaigns and rallies, hoping to secure the votes of the respective candidates.