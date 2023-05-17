A video of a ritual being performed for a 38-year-old man who defiled a 12-year-old girl has gone viral.
The said man is reported to have defiled the 12-year-old girl who also happens to be the younger sister of his wife.
Even though the details are sketchy, the man is captured carrying a goat above his shoulders and walking within the communities with a group of people.
In the video, a man is heard to have questioned the offender as to why he defiled his sister-in-law.
Another lady was insulting a 38-year-old man in Akan.
Watch the video below
https://twitter.com/utvghana/status/1658745938725175297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1658745938725175297%7Ctwgr%5E6f4b5cfe2eafee845e46c8337a21706c6a940882%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanaweb.com%2FGhanaHomePage%2FNewsArchive%2FChiefs-perform-rituals-for-38-year-old-man-who-allegedly-defiled-his-wife-s-younger-sister-1768460— (@utvghana)
