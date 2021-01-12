7 hours ago

Gladson Awako has opened the doors to a possible move to Kumasi Asante Kotoko despite admitting that he is a life long supporter of bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The veteran midfielder has been among the stand out performers this season in the Ghana Premier League each match day.

His performance in the league has not gone unnoticed as he has been linked with possible moves to some of the big boys.

Awako tormented Kumasi Asante Kotoko when the two sides met in the Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium when he supplied the assist to Michael Yeboah for the decisive winner.

On the day he was simply unplayable as he drawn rings around the Kotoko midfield and left them exposed gasping for breathe.

In an interview on Asempa FM the self professed Hearts of Oak fanatic says he would not mind playing for Asante Kotoko if an offer was made and accepted by his club Great Olympics.

“I have always been a Hearts fan. Even when we were in the academy at Goldfields I supported Hearts. Playing for Kotoko won't be an issue. Emmanuel Osei Kufuor was a Kotoko fan but always excelled against them so I wouldn’t mind playing for them. If an offer comes and it is good for Olympics and myself, why not?”, he said.

Awako has been named man of the match in four Ghana Premier League games this season.