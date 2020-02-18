2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for calling for the removal of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the Co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates.

The opposition NDC, over the weekend, called for the removal of President Akufo Addo as Co-chair of UN SDGs advocates over his “failed” fight on illegal mining.

Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, challenged the Akufo-Addo-led government to account for all the excavators that have been seized in the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.

Speaking at a press conference at the banks of the Twifo Praso River in the Central Region, Mr. Gyamfi said the NDC will petition the UN over President Akufo-Addo’s appointment as co-chair of the SDG Advocates following his ‘failed’ fight on illegal mining.

But reacting to the issue on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Mr. Enam Hadzide laughed off the opposition party's demand saying the NDC cannot be wiser than the United Nations that made the appointment.

“We have to laugh over some of the issues that the NDC people raise or talk about. It is sheer jealousy that is making the NDC talk like that and I also think that their childish game is becoming too much. It is true that their Communication Directorate is run by the youth like us but sometimes, it will be advisable that they take the opinion of the elderly ones in the party.

“Sometimes, out of desperation, people are forced to do things that they shouldn’t have done. So, in the minds of Sammy Gyamfi and his subordinates who went to organize the press conference, they are wiser than the United Nations? Or do they really understand how the UN carries out its duties? Do they know why embassies exist in the country as they know whatever goes on in the country? I mean to say that the UN knows what it was doing and the leaders know why they chose President Nana Akufo-Addo”, he jabbed.

The Deputy Minister for Information goaded the NDC saying they should be prepared for more surprises as President Akufo-Addo is certain to win additional honors for his remarkable performance at the helm of the country's affairs.

“…it is not the UN alone that has appointed President Akufo-Addo as a Co-Chair of UN SDGs, if that is what worries them, then they will develop heart attacks because recently the President at the African Union Summit was awarded as the Champion of Financial Institutions and this is because Africa Union has seen the good works of the President as far as the Financial clean-up is concerned”, he asserted.

He mentioned that “as we speak now, our Cedi which we all are hoping to see it stronger than it is now is the best-performing currency against the dollar and all is due to proper management of the economy put in place by President Akufo-Addo and his government”.

“So, if such an honor, which has been bestowed on the President that we all have to be proud of as a country regardless of your political color, but due to politics, our brothers from the NDC will wish it is taken away from the President, then they should be prepared for more heartbreaking news because many more of such honors will be conferred on President Akufo-Addo due to his remarkable achievements in the country”, he indicated.