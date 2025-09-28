3 hours ago

The Children’s Support Fund, set up to safeguard the future of the children left behind after the tragic August 6 helicopter crash, has now accrued GHS 7,292,135 and US$20,000 in donations, according to its latest update covering contributions made between 12 and 24 September 2025.

The Fund has attracted support from a wide range of donors, including corporate institutions such as Risk Management Ltd., Federated Commodities, Willbeck Consult, Sida Global Logistics & Engineering Ltd., the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Individual donors also featured prominently, among them Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Michael Kpakpo Allotey and philanthropists Dr. Li and Chen Guo Wei.

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all contributors, assuring the public that the money raised will be directed towards the education, healthcare, and general welfare of the bereaved children.

The Fund also reiterated that donations remain open to the public and can be made via Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch) into designated cedi and dollar accounts, as well as through cheques, bank drafts, and mobile money transfers.

The August 6 disaster, which claimed several lives, has sparked a groundswell of solidarity across Ghana. Corporate bodies, government agencies, and private citizens continue to rally behind the initiative to provide long-term support and security for the victims’ children.